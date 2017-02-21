Don’t expect to see Chris Brown hop in the ring with Soulja Boy anytime soon, at least. Breezy confirmed that he pulled out of the boxing match because the “wrong people” got involved.

The “Party” singer posted a video on Instagram Tuesday (Feb. 21), amid news that a judge approved a restraining order filed against him by his ex, Karrueche Tran.

“Make sure ya’ll don’t be listening to all this bullsh*t,” Breezy says in the video. “Whatever them people on the other side doing, let them do what they doin’. I don’t know what the f*ck they talking about.”

The Virginia native gets more direct when speaking on the ill-fated SB boxing match.

“It was a legit thing on a positive scale,” Brown explains. “All the wrong people got in the way — the middle men, the homies so to speak — got in the way because they want to get a piece of the pie.”

Peep the full video below.

