CNN has an extensive relationship with discussions concerning the N-word. From producing segments on its usage in certain public settings to one guest blurting out the racial slur during a live broadcast, one of the network’s anchors found a way to reference the word again.

On Thursday (Feb. 9), CNN broadcast journalist Chris Cuomo sat down for a talk with SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S. host, Michael Smerconish. On the topic of the term “fake news,” dubbed by Donald Trump, Cuomo warned that the sting of a journalist falling under that category is just as agonizing as if a black person were to be called the N-word.

“The only thing that’s bothersome about it, is that I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the N-word for journalists,” he said. “The equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity. That’s what fake news is to a journalist.”

After receiving backlash for his controversial comparison, Cuomo took to Twitter to issue an apology on his arguable collation. “I was wrong. Calling a journalist fake -nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur,” he wrote. “I should not have said it. I apologize.”

I was wrong. Calling a journalist fake -nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur. I should not have said it. I apologize https://t.co/TJGUgWz9Q2 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017

During one of Trump’s first press conferences as president, he denied a question from CNN’s Jim Acosta, and followed up his refusal with, “Your organization is terrible.”