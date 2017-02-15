With his epic return to stages across America, Chris Rock plans to embark on a spiritual journey. The famed comedian hit centerstage on Monday (Feb. 13), to begin his national “Total Blackout Tour,” and shared with the audience that he’s on a quest to strengthen his faith.

“I’m trying to get a little bit of religion…Not a lot,” he said to the crowd. “…I want to find God before God finds me.” In addition to this revelation, Rock said he does believe in God a little bit, but he practices the religion of comedy, the New York Times reports.

The Everybody Hates Chris creator then jokingly — or maybe not — hinted that his divorce was part of the reason he returned to the stage. “That’s what alimony will do to you,” he said. Rock and his ex-wife, Malaak Compton, severed their marital ties in 2016. The pair, who have two children together, were married for 16 years.

Early on in Rock’s career, he also mentioned his search of God during a standup at Comic Strip Live. The performance was captured in Who’s Chris Rock? which was created by former New York University film student, Michael Dennis.