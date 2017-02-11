Ciara Pays Tribute To Whitney Houston With “I’m Every Woman” Dance Video
Ciara found a nice way to celebrate Whitney Houston, on the five-year anniversary of her death. The 31-year-old singer put together a mini-dance performance to “I’m Every Woman” featuring Russell Wilson and Baby Future.
The video was posted to Ciara’s Instagram account Saturday (Feb. 11) morning, and it’s already been viewed over a million times.
We all know that Cici can move, but the fact that she’s pregnant makes it that much sweeter (Baby Future’s cameo is pretty cute too).
Peep the video below.
