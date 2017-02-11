Ciara found a nice way to celebrate Whitney Houston, on the five-year anniversary of her death. The 31-year-old singer put together a mini-dance performance to “I’m Every Woman” featuring Russell Wilson and Baby Future.

The video was posted to Ciara’s Instagram account Saturday (Feb. 11) morning, and it’s already been viewed over a million times.

READ: The Voice Lives On: 10 Slept-On Songs By Whitney Houston

We all know that Cici can move, but the fact that she’s pregnant makes it that much sweeter (Baby Future’s cameo is pretty cute too).

Peep the video below.

#ImEveryWoman! It’s All In Me! 💃🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ Choreography by @galenhooks Filmed by @timmilgram A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:01am PST

READ: Roc Nation Latin’s Karen Rodriguez Honors Whitney Houston With “I Will Always Love You” Cover