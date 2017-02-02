Record Executive Clive Davis has single handedly launched the careers of many of today’s biggest artists, and while he’s relatively stayed behind the scenes, the 84-year-old is getting his just due. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davis’ documentary The Soundtrack of Our Lives will premiere at the 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival.

Following the screening of the documentary, they’ll be performances from Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson and Earth, Wind & Fire. The film is largely based off of Davis’ 2013 bestselling autobiography Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, in which he deep dives into his life and seasoned career as a music executive.

“Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives is a fascinating exploration of his remarkable story and the impact that a great producer can have on artists and music,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and executive chair, Tribeca Film Festival. Added Tribeca’s Paula Weinstein, “The Tribeca Film Festival has a wonderful tradition of artists supporting artists, so honoring Clive Davis and his unwavering commitment to music and creativity is the perfect way to open our 16th annual festival. With special live performances by some of the most talented artists of our time, it will be an unforgettable night to celebrate the arts and Clive.”

The Tribeca Film Festival will run from Aril 19 through April 30.