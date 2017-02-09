Court Rules Against President Trump’s Travel Ban

President Donald Trump’s travel ban that prevented those from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States will remain blocked; a three-judge federal appeals panel announced Thursday evening (Feb. 9).

READ Michael Ealy Takes A Stand Against “Muslim Ban” In Rare Photo With Wife

CNN reports citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen will continue to travel to the states by previous standards. Trump announced the ruling, known off hand as a “Muslim Ban” on Jan. 27, creating a domino effect of stranded travelers. Under Trump’s ruling, citizens were barred from entering the U.S. for 90 days, while all refugees from Syria were blocked indefinitely.

The New York Times adds the judges who issued the unanimous ruling included Judge Michelle T. Friedland, appointed by President Barack Obama; Judge William C. Canby Jr., (President Jimmy Carter); and Judge Richard R. Clifton, (President George W. Bush.) Judge James L. Robart blocked previous sections of Trump’s order after attorney generals from Washington and Massachusetts accused the order of religious discrimination.

Trump denied the claim, citing the reason for the ban was to protect the states from potential terrorists. Critics have managed to find other loopholes in his ban that proved otherwise. For instance, residents born in the banned countries haven’t committed any acts of terror towards in Americans between 1975 and 2015. There’s also conspiracy theorists who believe Trump has financial ties to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, preventing them from joining his “Muslim ban.”

Trump has clapped back against the ruling on *drumroll* Twitter.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

The Supreme Court could overthrow the ruling but could also tie, leaving the appeals court’s decision as is.

READ State Department Suspends President Trump’s Travel Ban