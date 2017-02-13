Everybody wants to be Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, even pageant girls.

On Monday (Feb. 13), former Miss England Danielle Lloyd copied channeled Bey’s flower-power filled photo shoot to announce her pregnancy on the cover of UK gossip rag, OK! Magazine.

So it’s official Am expecting a baby. I loved this Beyoncé inspired shoot with @ok_mag #pregnant #baby #excited A photo posted by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:37am PST

The “Formation” singer revealed her pregnancy with what became the most-liked Instagram post earlier this month (Feb. 1). Mrs. Carter wowed the world when she announced that she and husband Jay Z would be “blessed two times over” with twins. The pregnancy slay continued the next day when she released an entire digital maternity album, with the Grammy-winning singer documenting Blue Ivy’s birth as well.

The saying goes that imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, but critics have found it less than flattering. According to Oscar Wilde, mediocrity can pay to greatness, so we’ll just choose to chop it up to Beyoncé’s illustrious eminence. I mean, did you see her Grammy performance last night?

Check out what Twitter thought of the doppelgänger incident.

Danielle Lloyd: Hey, do you mind If i copy your Homework?

Beyoncé: yeah copy it, but just dont make that Hoe exactly the same. pic.twitter.com/OWBEifIGod — K i n g (@419TraVoo) February 13, 2017

Danielle Lloyd recreating Bey's shoot is funny since I clearly remember the racist way in which Danielle spoke about Shilpa on CBB. — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) February 13, 2017

But who is Danielle Lloyd https://t.co/3onl9rHGPa — STUMPY ‍♀️ (@Hoetus) February 13, 2017

I mean clearly #daniellelloyd did that for media attention. Couldnt leave the Queen #Beyoncé alone. pic.twitter.com/pQNShMdS8F — Zen_Attitude (@Island_Junkie) February 13, 2017

REMIND ME AGAIN, same chick who was crying abt not wanting a life in the media spotlight right? #culturevulture #daniellelloyd pic.twitter.com/wBfq3c2ovq — Eartha Tit (@soSASSYMonroe) February 13, 2017

