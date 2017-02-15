Famed Fortune Cookie Writer, Donald Lau, Plans To Resign Due To Writer’s Block

Donald Lau’s 30 year reign as one of the nation’s most recognizable fortune cookie writers will come to an end later this year. Lau announced that he’s putting his pen and wisdom in storage due to a serious case of writer’s block, TIME Magazine reports.

“I used to write 100 a year, but I’ve only written two or three a month over the past year,” Lau said. His nephew, James Wong, will pick up his uncle’s pen and the responsibility. Lau has served as the chief financial officer of Wonton Food Inc., which leads other company’s in mass production of fortune cookies in the U.S.

READ: Shanti Das And EmPOWERED Serve To Explore The Reality Of Food Deserts

When you crack open the dessert, a little message of hope is printed on a short piece of white paper. Throughout his tenure as master of those optimistic words, Lau hopes that the new statements will continue to put a smile on consumers’ faces.

“When they eat their fortune cookie, I want the customers to open the fortune, read it, maybe laugh, and leave the restaurant happy so that they come back again next week,” he said.

Fortune cookies have been present stateside since the late 19th century. Wonton Food produces 4.5 million of the treats per day.