DeMarcus Cousins became emotional while discussing the city of Sacramento at what looked to be his going-away dinner, before heading to New Orleans to suit up for the Pelicans. The 27-year-old finished his seven-year tenure with the Kings appearing in three All-Star games, and averaged 21 points and nearly 11 rebounds per game.

My friend got transferred to another city because of his job. He had some things to say. Rough to watch. pic.twitter.com/iBRyMf1UP7 — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) February 21, 2017

“My love for this city will never change,” said a teary-eyed Cousins. “Even though I’m gone it’ll still be the same. I’m still looking out for these kids. Every family in this city matters to me. Every soul in this city matters to me. Everything’s the same. I’m just not in a Kings uniform anymore, which is OK because the love is still here.”

Man, #TeamNoSleep! Just got back from DMC goodbye party. Very emotional. Communicated a lot of love from fans to him. He loves this place. — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) February 21, 2017

The former Kentucky Wildcat was enjoying his best scoring season as a pro (27.8 ppg) before being dealt along with Omri Casspi to the Pelicans for sharp shooter Buddy Hield, former King Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, and 2017 first and second round picks. The swap sets the Pels up to have the best big man combination in the league between Cousins and Anthony Davis, and gives the Kings the opportunity to start fresh with another rebuild.

Cousins is expected to fly to New Orleans on Tuesday (Feb. 21), and join his new teammates, according to The Undefeated’s Marc Spears.