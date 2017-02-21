Derrick Rose remains the primary subject of NBA trade rumors as the Feb. 23 deadline steadily approaches. ESPN’s Ian Begley reports that the New York Knicks are looking to move the former MVP point guard. Several teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, have drafted up scenarios of a potential Ricky Rubio for Rose swap. Rose is currently averaging 17 points, four assists per game, and remained relatively healthy this season, with the exception of missing a match for a family emergency. The 28-year-old also has a trade-friendly contract, which expires at the end of the season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had recent talks with the Knicks about a Derrick Rose trade, ESPN sources say: https://t.co/O4WJMfZgzw — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 21, 2017

Reports state that Knicks President Phil Jackson is also trying to facilitate a deal to ship the underperforming center, Joakim Noah, out of NYC in a package deal with Rose.

Sources: Phil Jackson is strongly pushing for a potential Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah deal with Wolves. — Mike Ortiz Jr. (@xOrtiz4x) February 21, 2017

Is a Tom Thibodeau-Derrick Rose reunion on the horizon? Does Carmelo Anthony waive his no-trade clause to leave New York?

Everything will clear up by Thursday’s (Feb. 23) 3 p.m. trade deadline, so stay tuned. It’s shaping up to be a busy one in the Big Apple.