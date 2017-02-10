Pusha T has publicly claimed that rapper, Desiinger, has monster hit records tucked away in the stash. And boy, the G.O.O.D Music signee hasn’t disappointed yet.

This week, the energetic aritst unleashed a lively banger dubbed, “Outlet,” which was premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. Over amped production provided by SoundsByCT, Mike Dean & Vinylz, the attention-demanding rapper ripped the thing into a million pieces.

“Dead ni**as come through, gon’ flip ‘em/Old ni**as own ni**as, I’m my own ni**a/

I’m a king, welcome to the throne, ni**a/Barreled up, hit you with the stones, ni**a/Knock you out, Mr. Larry Holmes, ni**a/Switch it up, clap you chrome, ni**a/On the camera, hit you with the drones, ni**a/Hot97 turn to Mac 11/Everybody worried ’bout me, get ya own, ni**a,” Desiigner raps on “Outlet.”

While working on his Def Jam debut album, the Brooklyn native is also enjoying the success of his 2016 singles, “Panda” and “Timmy Turner” are both RIAA certified platinum. The former is 4x platinum.

In other words, Desiigner has numbers on the board.

“Outlet” is availale for purchase on iTunes.