DJ Khaled achieved his first number one album over the summer with the successful release of Major Key. At a Thursday (Feb. 9) press conference hosted by Ciroc, the Snapchat king announced the title of his next project due out this year. “The title of my new album coming out this year, my best work ever, on my momma, on my son: Grateful,” Khaled said, “This title means so much to me. Especially coming off Major Key and seeing that love…The message here today is love. Love is the key and love is the answer.”

Diddy and Chance The Rapper were both in attendance to show support for their friend in his next venture. Are they up to something? “Today is historic,” said Chano. “That’s why you’re all here. I’m here to celebrate and stand in solidarity with a man who’s done historic things time and time again.”

Diddy expressed his gratitude saying, “It’s an honor to be here. It’s an honor to acknowledge what this man has been able to accomplish.”

After a superstar cast assisted Khaled on the Grammy nominated Major Key, we can expect more of the same on his upcoming project. Khaled has been seen in the studio with Travis $cott, Alicia Keys, Future, Bryson Tiller and others, according to RapUp.