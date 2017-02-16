On Tuesday (Feb. 14), two Dominican journalists were fatally shot during a live broadcast on Facebook. According to Billboard, 103.5 HICC announcer Luis Manuel Medina and station director Leo Martinez were targeted at a shopping mall studio in San Pedro de Macorís, east of Santo Domingo.

Medina was killed while reporting news on his show Milenio Caliente, and Martinez was shot in an adjacent office. Police also say a secretary was injured and is undergoing surgery, the Associated Press reports. Although three men have been detained in connection with the crime, no one has been charged and no motive has been determined as yet.

Mi último encuentro con Leo Martínez y Luis Manuel Medina, justo en la cabina donde ayer les arrancaron la vida vilmente pic.twitter.com/eacHrV1LFU — Félix Victorino (@donfelixSPM) February 15, 2017

