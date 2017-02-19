Don Lemon has a very sorted history with the African-American community, and at one point Lemon was a first round pick in the racial draft for Bette Midler or some other seemingly woke white person. But with the election of Trump, Lemon has turned over a new leaf, or is simply out of fudges to give, and we here at Vibe.com, kinda dig it.

During a segment about how much taxpayer dollars are going towards protecting the first family and his four grown children, Lemon probed several panelists–all on different ends of the political spectrum– and the general consensus was the American people are forking over quite a few coins to keep the president and his kids safe.

However political analyst Paris Dennard, not only didn’t agree with everyone else, but went as far as to call the segment fake news, to which Lemon quickly shot back.

“Fake news is when you put out a story to intentionally deceive someone and you know that it is wrong,” Leomn said. “This story that we’re doing right now is not to intentionally deceive anyone. We are simply talking about the cost to keep a president safe. Please stop it with that stupid talking point, that it is a fake news story. If you don’t want to participate in the news stories on this network, then don’t come on and participate. But don’t call them fake because you don’t agree with them. Go on.”

Dennard either didn’t catch onto Lemon’s frustration, or didn’t care because it was at that point Lemon took control over the reigns and ended the segment. Watch it all unfold below