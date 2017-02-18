Donald Glover Will Star As Simba In ‘Lion King’ Remake
An upcoming reboot of The Lion King has found its Simba. Donald Glover will lend his voice to the live-action remake of the 1994 Disney animated hit, with James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.
Jon Favreau, the film’s director, announced Glover’s new role via social media Friday (Feb. 17).
I just can’t wait to be king. #Simba pic.twitter.com/wUYKixMBJI
— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017
If you can’t already tell, 2017 is easily a breakout year for Glover. The 33-year-old Golden Globe winner has a hit series on deck, and upcoming role in the heavily anticipated Star Wars prequel, and let’s not forget that he makes music.
A released date for The Lion King has yet to be announced.
