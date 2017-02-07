When it comes to politics, things can get ugly. When Barack Obama ran against Sen. John McCain in 2008, all kinds of hurtful things were said. The mudslinging was taken up a notch in 2012 when Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney went head-to-head with Obama and running mate Joe Biden. However, before Donald Trump entered the political arena, he adamantly accused Obama of not being a U.S. citizen in an attempt to de-legitimize his standing as the president. So it’s a bit odd Trump can now say with a straight face that Barack Obama actually likes him.

During the second half of a two-part interview with Bill O’Reilly, the famed conservative television host asked Trump about his relationship with Obama and surprisingly, Trump says everything is peachy keen between them.

“It’s a very strange phenomenon, we get along,” Trump said. “I don’t know if he’ll admit this, but he likes me. I like him.” When O’Reilly asked how Trump knows of Obama’s fondness of him, Trump replied “I can feel it. That’s what I do in life. It’s called, like, ‘I understand.’”

Before running for president, during his campaign, and now as leader of the free world, Trump has continually taken to Twitter to vocalize his disdain for Obama’s administration and policy, so for many they find it difficult, even eyebrow raising that Trump claims Obama fancy’s him.

“We had a rough campaign. He was vicious during the campaign toward me, and I was vicious towards him,” Trump said, seemingly without acknowledging all the stuff he had already said about Obama prior to the campaign. “We said horrible things to each other, and then we hop into the car and we drive down Pennsylvania Avenue together, we don’t even talk about it. Politics is amazing.”

Okay, Mr. President, if you say so. Watch the video below and decide for yourself.