Donald Trump has formed quite the friendship with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady over the years through various business ventures and golfing. With the Pats in the Super Bowl for the ninth time, the media has been all over the four-time Super Bowl champion Brady about his political opinion and bond with the president. Tom has not given in to the press’ demands, and did not comment on anything politically related.

READ: Donald Trump Backtracks On Immigration Order: “This Is Not A Muslim Ban”

President Trump on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: “The commissioner is a dope. He’s a stupid guy.”https://t.co/HtdB4PibaR pic.twitter.com/c3WrNd4GiY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2017

A 2015 interview between Trump and New York Times Magazine resurfaced Wednesday (Feb. 1), with Trump ripping NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Patriot fan criticized Goodell’s handing of the Ray Rice suspension as well as “Deflategate.” Trump referenced a conversation he had with Bob Kraft about Goodell going back on a “wink” deal he supposedly had with the Patriots, if they agreed to stop fighting Brady’s 4-game suspension.

In this NY Times story, Donald Trump calls Roger Goodell a “dope” and a “stupid guy.” https://t.co/DIa1K41BPt pic.twitter.com/zkwSCoNpYp — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 1, 2017

“The commissioner is a weak guy,” Trump said. “When he made the Ray Rice deal, everybody said: You’re stupid. You’re weak. And it was such a weak deal. So now he’s going overboard with their star, Brady.”

“The commissioner is a dope. He’s a stupid guy.”

READ: A Change.org Petition Is Calling For The Migos To Perform At The Super Bowl

Super Bowl week has officially turned into a nightmare for Commissioner Goodell. Check out the rest of the interview here.