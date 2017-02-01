President Donald Trump delivered on his campaign trail promise that he would appoint a “pro-life” justice to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court. Trump brought his two top choices to primetime television, which made for what the New York Times referred to as “The Apprentice, SCOTUS Edition.” The 45th President of the United States tamed the short-lived suspense by tabbing conservative jurist, Neil Gorsuch as the newest justice to the Supreme Court.

READ: Frank Ocean On Donald Trump’s Inauguration: “We All Know Your Event Was Dry”

“The qualifications of Judge Gorsuch are beyond dispute,” Pres. Trump says at White House: https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7pic.twitter.com/ZdtDIIhy5y — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 1, 2017

Trump began eschewing praise for the Harvard Law grad stating, “Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support. It is an extraordinary résumé — as good as it gets.”

Hope you like my nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the United States Supreme Court. He is a good and brilliant man, respected by all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2017

Gorsuch, 49, has a history of being conservative on a number of issues. He has taken a hard stance against assisted suicide and euthanasia saying, “Human life is fundamentally and inherently valuable.” Though, he believes Obama’s birth control mandate is unconstitutional on religious grounds. According to Vox, Gorsuch has a history of fearing over-criminalization.

READ: Donald Trump Backtracks On Immigration Order: “This Is Not A Muslim Ban”

Judge Neil Gorsuch is a phenomenal nominee for the #SCOTUS. https://t.co/qQIeFmXE3Opic.twitter.com/QoiGqCZ2dH — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) February 1, 2017

Many democrats are not feeling the Supreme Court appointment, and may even try to block the nomination.

Sen. Blumenthal (D) reax:”I have deep, serious concerns about Judge Gorsuch.” Reserves right to “pursue every legal tool available” to block — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 1, 2017