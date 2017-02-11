Many public figures are beginning to come forward to call support for Donald Trump, and in this week’s roundup of those who look past the unavoidable despair, Donnie McClurkin looks to the church to spearhead his recent comments.

The pastor joined Gospel singer Erica Campbell on her national radio show to reveal why he thinks it’s time for Christians to add Trump’s name to their daily prayers, The Grio reports.

“Now is our time to pray for him,” he said. “This is the job of the church. Let the world protest but the job of the church now is to go into prayer and pray that, number one, he succeeds because if he fails we have to deal with the consequences as a nation.”

McClurkin then refuted Campbell’s opinion on the effectiveness of protests when she stated that “it stops their progress,” recalling the moment when a series of demonstrations following Trump’s inauguration sparked across the globe. McClurkin retorted by saying, “The protests do nothing but rile [people] up. It causes people’s anger to rise up and it gives us a false sense of involvement.”