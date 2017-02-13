Rap is a competitive sport, but Drake let Chance The Rapper know there’s always room for love. While in England on his Boy Meets World tour, the Views artist texted Lil Chano, congratulating him on his first Grammy for Best Rap Performance for “No Problem.”

READ: What 7 Of This Year’s Grammy Winners Were Doing Before The Glow Up

Prior to the airing of the the 59th Annual Grammy awards, Chance received his first Gramophone before the actual televised ceremony, which only foreshadowed the success he would experience throughout the night. After his victory, Lil Chano received a flood of messages and in the clutter was a congratulatory text from the 6 God reaching out from Manchester.

The independent Chicago rapper was the driving force behind the decision to make free music eligible for Grammy nods. His latest project, Coloring Book featured a plethora of features and sounds that made the free project an undeniable Grammy contender.

More Love @champagnepapi A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Chance The Rapper went onto win two more awards, Best New Artist and Best Rap Album even beating out his mentor, Kanye West. Chano capped off the night with a rousing performance of “How Great” and “All We Got” from Coloring Book featuring Gospel legend Kirk Franklin and Tamala Mann.

READ: Chance The Rapper Took Everyone To Church With His Grammy Performance