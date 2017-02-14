Drake Reportedly Extends A Helping Hand To A Suicidal Man In England

Drake just added another good deed to his list.

The VIEWS rapper reportedly offered to talk to a suicidal man who was attempting to jump off a bridge in England on Saturday morning (Feb. 11.), according to The Manchester Evening News.

The news outlet reports the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. on Mancunian Way, in close proximity to London Road. Turns out, the suicidal man was standing on the Mancunian Bridge causing a major traffic jam. Coincidentally, Drizzy’s tour bus was caught in the middle of the incident as he was on the road after performing at Manchester Arena.

Local authorities from the City Centre Integrated Neighbourhood Policing Team told the Manchester Evening News, “One officer was approached by a male from a tour van caught up in the traffic congestion, claiming to be part of Drake’s entourage,” said Inspector Phil Spurgeon. “He offered for Drake to speak to the male on the bridge, if that would help. The offer was declined with thanks.”

Luckily, the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. He was rescued from the bridge at 7 a.m. While Drake did not actually get to speak to the suicidal man, it’s his good will behind it that matters.

Major kudos, Drake!