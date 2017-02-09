Drake Shares Moment He Met Barack Obama: ‘We Miss Ya G’

Drake, like many of us, must have been touched by former President Barack Obama’s recent smiles of freedom that he decided to share his own special moment with Obama.

Thursday evening (Feb. 9) Drake posted to Instagram a “thank you” message he received from Obama after visiting the White House last year. “Got off stage and saw this in my email,” the rapper captioned the post. “Hope you are somewhere at peace with the family. We miss ya g.” Malia Obama was present and made sure to meet Mr. Graham (in comfy flip flops.) Drizzy’s OVO pals Future The Prince and Oliver El-Khatib were also in attendance for the meet-up.

In the past, Obama has shared his appreciation for Drake, calling him “unbelievably talented.”“I think the young guys, Kendrick and Chance are doing amazing work. I love Drake, and the girls love Drake, and, you know, so, he’s commercially just doing great, and unbelievably talented,” he said during an interview with Sway in the Morning last year.

While Kendrick Lamar might be his favorite rapper, Obama couldn’t help but dance to “Hotline Bling” during BET’s Love and Happiness: A Musical Experience at the White House event.

At least this is a better pic than his Animorph-like honor. Peep the post below.

