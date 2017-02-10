While Drake moves through Europe for his Boy Meets World Tour, the Toronto superstar simultaneously placed the finishing touches on his More Life project, which was originally scheduled to be released in December 2016. Now, Drizzy announced during a performance in Leeds on Thursday (Feb. 10), that the playlist/album will be finished in two weeks.

Tonight at his #BoyMeetsWorldTour show in Leeds, Drake said he’s about 1 and a half to 2 weeks away from finishing #MoreLife. pic.twitter.com/eritJQcYWY — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 10, 2017

The “HYFR” rapper also added Young Thug to select tour stops, and even hinted at a Young Money appearance after he linked up with his fellow peers, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

Drake is loading up for quite the year coming off a very successful 2016, and we can’t wait to see what else he accomplishes.