The Finish Line Nears For The Release Of Drake’s ‘More Life’ Project

drake-wizkid-hush-up-the-silence-1486403916-640x427
CREDIT: Getty Images

While Drake moves through Europe for his Boy Meets World Tour, the Toronto superstar simultaneously placed the finishing touches on his More Life project, which was originally scheduled to be released in December 2016. Now, Drizzy announced during a performance in Leeds on Thursday (Feb. 10), that the playlist/album will be finished in two weeks.

READ: Drake Previews New Music On ‘Boy Meets World Tour’

The “HYFR” rapper also added Young Thug to select tour stops, and even hinted at a Young Money appearance after he linked up with his fellow peers, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

READ: Is A Young Money Reunion Tour In The Works?

Drake is loading up for quite the year coming off a very successful 2016, and we can’t wait to see what else he accomplishes.

Tags: Boy Meets World Tour, Drake, More Life, Nicki Minaj, Young Money
0