Drake Previews New Music On ‘Boy Meets World Tour’

Drake’s 2016 Summer Sixteen Tour with Future raked in some major coins for the OVO boss. The tour claimed the spot for the highest grossing hip-hop tour ever — raking in $84.3 million — surpassing its predecessor, Watch The Throne Tour featuring JAY Z and Kanye West which grossed $75.6 million.

But Drizzy is out to outdo himself on his current Boy Meets World Tour which is covering numerous cities in Europe. The 6 God is already debuting new music on road, too. While in Amsterdam and London Drake previewed new songs off his upcoming project More Life — one features London artist Giggs.

In a fan-shot video, Aubrey was caught dropping hints of Patois on a new track. In usual Drake fashion, his European outing is adding more international influences to his forthcoming LP.

