Drake Lands In Center Of ‘Fake Media Story’ Concerning Muslim Fan

While pressing forward with his tour overseas, Drake hit a speed bump that placed him in a bit of controversy. During a performance at the O2 Arena in London, England earlier this week, Drizzy was recorded on video telling a Muslim woman in the audience that she should remove her hijab.

Per XXL, the “One Dance” rapper directed his comments at a group of girls, stating, “I hope you having a good time,” before focusing on one attendee. “You got on that hot a** scarf right there, you gon’ have to take this off. You gotta turn this motherfu**er up. You gon’ have to come out that sh*t.”

READ: The Finish Line Nears For The Release Of Drake’s ‘More Life’ Project

After the reception of the gesture made its rounds across the world wide web, the OVO cohort published a statement clarifying the incident. On Friday evening (Feb. 10), the Apple Music cornerstone said that he was “utilized in a fake media story” and that he’s devastated by this attachment to his name.

“At my show in the 02 in London I was talking to 4 women one of whom was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf, I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans,” he continued. “I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one.”

READ: Drake Says Trump Doesn’t Have The Power To Tear The World Apart

Headlines depicting the unjust treatment of Muslims came to a previous boiling point earlier this month when Donald Trump signed an executive order banning citizens of Muslim countries from entering the U.S. His controversial E.O. was later stopped by Federal Judge James Robart, that was followed by the Department of Homeland Security’s compliance with the judge’s order.

Read Drake’s full statement below.