The Drake Effect 2017: XXXTentacion & SahBabii

At this point we all know Drake’s past issues with Meek Mill have to do with the Philly rapper’s accusations against the 6 God for using ghostwriters. Since then, there have been others who have accused Drizzy of stealing and ripping off other artists — including Mr. Vegas, D.R.A.M., and now the incarcerated rapper from Florida, XXXTentacion.

Earlier in the year, Drizzy premiered one of his latest tracks, reportedly, from the upcoming More Life project during his Boy Meets World Tour. The Broward County, Florida rapper along with his fans instantly made claims about Drake stealing his flow — particularly from one of his most popular songs, “Look At Me”.

Things further heated up after a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra host DJ Semtex where he explains his thoughts on the accusations and vehemently denies them.

“The other day, I dropped this song with Giggs and I’m seeing all this s**t on my IG under some random picture of people being like, ‘F**k you, you took this kid’s flow’ or whatever. I’m like, ‘What’s happening to me right now?’ So I’m trying to read and figure out who they’re talking about. I find out who they’re talking about,” he explains.

“So I go and find what song they’re talking about, and I listen to it and I’m like okay, I see where people could draw this comparison off of the first two lines, whether it be cadence or the rhyme pattern or whatever,” Drake continues. “It’s crazy that people think that after all this time, after all I’ve been through, that I’m the type of person […] to go and take that and make it my own. I’m not stupid, I’m not a shit person like that.”

After a series of nasty and heated tweets from XXXTentacion, he then reached out to XXL for an exclusive interview where he responded to Drizzy’s interview.

“If Drake is gonna take the flow, and I don’t know if he legitimately did, but if that is the situation, at least reach out to a ni**a, help a ni**a out in this situation, and then if you want to run off with the flow, then run off with the flow, but I’m going through a lot right now, so it would have been nice if before that happened to me, for Drake to have reached out to me personally,” he told XXL.

If one listens very close to both songs it is hard to say whether or not Drake actually bit from XXXTentacion when his own flow his extremely similar to many of his contemporaries such as Lil Uzi Vert, Playboy Carti, and at times, Migos.

Could Drake have really stolen a flow that technically does not belong to anyone in the first place in this isolated incident or could this be him ‘riding the wave’ like he’s done on several occasions? That’s strictly up for the listeners to decide.

“Look At Me” has reportedly cracked into the Billboard Top 100 while XXXTentacion remains incarcerated on charges stemming from allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

In the meantime, Drake continues to put a spotlight on rising artists, similar to his work with Migos and Fetty Wap, as he hops on the remix of rising ATL rapper SahBabii’s single “Pull Up With Ah Stick”. The two linked up in London thanks to fellow ATLien, Young Thug. In a recent interview, SahBabii talks about meeting Drake and how he ended up doing the remix.

“He said he gonna throw a verse on that motherf***er,” SahBabii said. “S**t gonna go way up.”

