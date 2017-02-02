Watch D.R.A.M.’s Flawless ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

NPR Music recruited D.R.A.M aka “Does Real A** Music” for their phenomenal Tiny Desk concert series. The eclectic artist is having a ton of unexpected success since he felt the wrath of Drizzy Drake’s “Hotline Bling” controversy. Even if the track did overshadow “Cha Cha,” D.R.A.M kept on cookin’ — and it has paid off dearly.

In the 20-minute set, the Hampton, Virginia-raised artist gives a soulful performance over live instrumentation with every last bit of eclectic energy in his body. This series is like the new version of MTV’s famed Unplugged series for millennials.

Back in September 2016, D.R.A.M’s Grammy-nominated “Broccoli” single hit number 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart — selling 3 million copies.

