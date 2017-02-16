Golden State Warriors Forward Draymond Green spoke honestly about New York Knicks Owner James Dolan’s handling of Charles Oakley. The 26-year-old said on the “Dray Day” podcast Wednesday (Feb. 15) that Dolan operates with a “slave master mentality.”

“You doing it for me, it’s all good,” Green said. “You doing it against me — you speaking out against my organization — it’s not good anymore? That’s a slave mentality. A slave master mentality. That’s ridiculous.”

Green went onto point out that while Oakley has a reputation for being aggressive, it wasn’t an issue when he was still playing for the Knicks. “It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines and all this stuff for your organization. But now, all of a sudden, when he says something that he feels, it’s a problem.”

On Feb. 8, Oakley was physically removed from Madison Square Garden by several members of security allegedly for being verbally abusive towards Dolan. Oakley was later charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault for his shoving match with security. Oakley however, denies ever being verbally abusive towards Dolan.

The scene that was caused with Oakley’s ejection from the Garden was unbecoming to say the least. However, the image of six or seven white security guards surrounding one black man reminded Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams of Staten Island’s Eric Garner. On July 17, 2014, Garner was surrounded by several police officers and placed in an illegal chokehold by Daniel Pantelo. Garner was eventually tackled to the ground and said 11 times he couldn’t breathe before he died. After the Garner family received a $5 million settlement, Pantaleo, who has been working desk duty since then, received a $20,000 pay raise.

“Anytime you have a player who gave his heart and soul to the team and the city, to be treated in that fashion sends a chilling impact,” Adams said. “I saw this as Eric Garner without the chokehold.”

Along with the Oakley, the not so subliminal tension between Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony in Green’s opinion is only making the Knicks look like an undesirable home for any free agent.

“When you look at what’s going on now with the Melo situation in their organization and now how you do a legend in Charles Oakley, I don’t know a free agent that would want to go there. I don’t know someone who would really want to go there.”