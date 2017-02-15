A year after a Sons of Anarchy spinoff was announced, veteran actor Edward James Olmos is cast in Kurt Sutter’s FX drama pilot Mayans MC (still a working title). The upcoming drama is set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, according to Deadline, and will center on the struggles of EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border.

Not only will Olmos play EZ’s father, Felipe Reyes, a Mexican patriarch whose dark past makes for a struggle to live righteously, but the Battlestar Galactica alum will be tasked with co-executive producing for Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Prods.

No set premiere date, yet. Until then, catch Olmos on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.