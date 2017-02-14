A Dominican newspaper apparently thought Alec Baldwin was indeed POTUS.

El Nacional issued an apology on Saturday (Feb. 11) for publishing an article with a picture of the actor doing his famous Donald Trump skit on Saturday Night Live, reports Fox News.

The photo ran in the paper’s Friday edition in an article titled, “Trump says settlements in Israel don’t favor peace,” in Spanish—where we see Baldwin in a wig next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The picture was published on page 19 over the caption: “Donald Trump, president of the USA”

Trump has complained in the past about Baldwin’s imitation, saying it “stinks.” El Nacional has since apologized to its readers and anyone who felt affected by the publication.