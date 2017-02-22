Watch Erykah Badu Perform “On & On” At A 1995 Open Mic

Erykah Badu is serving up nostalgic feels as she celebrates 20 years of Baduizm. Before the neo-soul veteran debuted her freshman album back in 1997, she took her breakout single “On & On” for a test drive at the Brooklyn Moon Cafe.

To commemorate the instant classic, Fat Belly Bella shared rare footage of her 1995 open mic performance on Facebook on Monday (Feb. 20). “I guess you just gotta take that first leap…huh?” she wrote. “One night I did.”

While the young Erykah’s stage presence is a shadow of what we’ve come to adore from our favorite “analog girl in a digital world” today, it’s hard not to appreciate the undeniable talent she was years before she made her presence felt on mainstream stages. Take a look at Ms. Badu’s humble beginnings,and check out some of the best fan reactions below:

