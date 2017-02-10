It was Karrueche. Then Amber Rose, and now Fat Belly Bella! 2 Chainz taps the alluring Erykah Badu to serve as the guest of his latest Pretty Girls Like Trap Music playlist.

READ: 2 Chainz Turns Down Invite To Perform At Donald Trump’s Inauguration

The singer’s playlist consists of upbeat music from Gucci Mane, Travi$ Scott, Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert and of course 2 Chainz. She also digs deper into the youth with tracks from Ugly God, newcomer Xxxtentacion, Divine Council, among many others.

READ: Watch 2 Chainz, Quavo & Gucci Mane Transform Into “Good Drank” Bootleggers

Tity Boi has been releasing these trap-inspired playlists in an effort to hold fans down until his album of the same name is released on April 7. Get your bad and boujee on with these tracks.