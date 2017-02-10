Thanks 2 Chainz: Erykah Badu’s ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’ Playlist

It was Karrueche. Then Amber Rose, and now Fat Belly Bella! 2 Chainz taps the alluring Erykah Badu to serve as the guest of his latest Pretty Girls Like Trap Music playlist.

The singer’s playlist consists of upbeat music from Gucci Mane, Travi$ Scott, Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert and of course 2 Chainz. She also digs deper into the youth with tracks from Ugly God, newcomer Xxxtentacion, Divine Council, among many others.

Tity Boi has been releasing these trap-inspired playlists in an effort to hold fans down until his album of the same name is released on April 7. Get your bad and boujee on with these tracks.

