Singer-songwriter EVRYWHR is showing that it’s cool to love and celebrate our mothers. The artist debuted his single “Mother To Be” in honor of the strength and beauty of a woman’s ability to create life.

Leading into the hook by the strumming of guitar strings, the soothing ballad sounds like a tribute to Shannon, the mother of his son Zion. “Good morning, Mother to be / You’re stronger than you think / And on the days that you get weak, just lean on me / I’ll be there,” he sings with melodic vocals somewhat resembling Miguel’s. The single concludes with a spoken word illustrating the pains and joys of a woman’s pregnancy.

“‘Mother To Be’ communicates compassion, love and support to a woman as she journeys through one of the most adversity filled, yet rewarding times of her life,” he said in a statement. “I could never begin to understand the strength of women until I was given the opportunity to witness the mirror of my soul take on carrying our son. This song is a gift from my heart that says, ‘I understand that I will never truly understand, but I am here for you.'”

“Mother to Be” comes from the singer’s forthcoming Shannon EP, which was named after the mother of his child. Prior to the single’s release, EVRYWHR shared an image of his lady on Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 19). “She is #Woman. She is #Strength. She is #Love permeating like sweet aromas through a meadow of flowers, and I am in awe of her beauty. I was blessed to be a part of her journey as she carried Zion, and each day I learn to better appreciate all that she’s had to be,” he captioned the pic.

Listen to “Mother To Be” below.

