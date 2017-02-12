Fab Melo, a 26-year-old former center for the Boston Celtics, was found dead at his home in Juiz de Fora, Brazil Saturday (Feb. 11).

The onetime pro-athlete born, Fabricio Paulino de Melo, went to sleep Friday (Feb. 10) and was discovered by his mother the next day, reports ESPN.

READ: Haunting Graphic Traces African Roots In Latin American

No official cause of death has been released.

Melo came to the United State in 2008. He played two years at Syracuse where he was named Big East Defensive Player of the Year, and was drafted to the NBA in 2012. After one season with Boston, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, and later the Dallas Mavericks.

His career shifted yet again, when he was waved by the Mavericks and signed on to the Texas Legends, a team in the NBA Development League.

Melo returned to Brazil in 2014, bouncing around to various teams, before joining Brasilia last October.