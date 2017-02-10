Fat Joe And Remy Ma Survive The Pitfalls Of Love On “Heartbreak”

Before hitting the red carpet for music’s biggest night, Grammy nominees Fat Joe and Remy Ma seem to have another hit record on their hands. Though Plata O Plomo has been pushed back one week, the Terror Squad veterans didn’t leave their fans starving for new music on Friday (Feb. 10).

On “Heartbreak,” the Bronx emcees cruise past the pitfalls of love with assistance from singer-songwriter extraordinaire The-Dream and Vindata. “The song has a beautiful vibe,” Fat Joe told Billboard. “I called Dream because he’s one of the greatest and I’ve always wanted to work with him.”

READ: Against All Odds: The Underdogs Of The 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Good choice. The hip-hop and R&B collaboration does anything but ignore the sounds of the Caribbean, the true winner of Summer ’16, in an elixir that is bound to break past the cold of winter days and have us dreaming of warmer months.

Take a listen here:

READ: Fat Joe On Staying Relevant Amid Latino Erasure In Hip-Hop