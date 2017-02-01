With all that’s been happening in the United States as a result of the transition of office at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Flint, Mich., has inadvertently been placed on the back burner. Approaching the third anniversary of the water crisis, the city’s residents and homeowners, amounting for more than 1,700 citizens combined, are initiating a lawsuit against the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for damages rounding out to $700 million, the Associated Press reports.

In regards to the lawsuit launched on Monday (Jan. 30), the EPA’s regional spokeswoman, Anne Rowan declined to comment on the situation. Although, the EPA has defended how it has handled the crisis.

The complaint claims that the EPA “failed to follow several specific agency mandates and directives” resulting in health and property damages. In addition, it’s stated that the agency failed to immediately determine if local and state officials were taking the necessary steps to address the crisis. The exact asking number to assess the damages is $722.4 million.

Although the Michigan city has made progress in terms of lead levels in their water since the 2014 crisis, drinking water from faucets have been ill-advised. Mayor Karen Weaver claims that while recent tests on the water relieve the town of exceeding federal levels, “we are not out of the woods yet.” Flint has cautioned its residents that it could be more than a year before it’s safe to drink from faucets due to lead-tainted pipes that have to be replaced.

