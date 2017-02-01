Florida Pastor Flees House Naked After Being Caught Cheating

A Tallahassee, Fla. pastor named O. Jermaine Simmons apologized to the congregation at Jacob’s Chapel for sleeping with a married woman and being caught by her husband.

According to the woman involved, her husband threatened to kill Simmons when he found them together in his daughter’s bed. Simmons fled the house naked while the man charged into his bedroom to get his handgun.

READ: Bishop Eddie Long Dead At 63

Tallahassee.com reports that Simmons hid behind a fence, while the man fled with Simmons’ clothes, keys and wallet as his wife called the police on her husband. Eventually, the pastor’s belongings were returned to him, and the woman did not press charges against her husband for the threats.

Simmons and the woman started their relationship in October, when they initially planned on “starting a business and providing less fortunate kids with clothes and shoes.” He recently released a book about “Godly manhood,” titled I Need A Man.

READ: High Praise: A Michigan Church Lets People Smoke Weed During Sunday Service

“I can’t speak to people on the outside. I am not Tallahassee’s pastor. I am not Florida’s pastor. I am Jacob Chapel’s pastor,” said Simmons, who has a wife and a son, in his address to his congregation.

“It hurts me that you have to defend my actions,” he continued to cheers from the crowd. “You cannot defend sin. What I want from God, I have already received – that’s his forgiveness. What I am asking of our members is your prayers and your forgiveness.” His apology sermon has been viewed over 200,000 times.