French Montana is no longer gearing up to hit the road with Chris Brown and 50 Cent, but he is still moving forward with new music. Yesterday (Feb 22), the Bronx rapper unleashed a new video, “Hold Up,” with his pals, Migos and Breezy

In the lively visual, the fellas have the time of their lives while touring the country. From excessive drinking to promiscuous women, the “Hold Up” video has it all — and all of this happens every night – at least the crew is on the road.

“Hold Up” serves as Montana’s latest single.

