Future Announces His Second Album In A Week, “HNDRXX”
One week after the release of his self-title album, Future has announced his plans to release another LP titled HNDRXX on Feb. 24.
READ: Future Shows Us How To Live Like A “Super Trapper”
“Told YALL,I got a fully loaded clip…thought I was bluffing #HNDRXX” he wrote on Twitter late last night (Feb. 21). HNDRXX, a play on his nickname Future Hendrix, will be executively produced by DJ Esco.
Told YALL,I got a fully loaded clip…thought I was bluffing #HNDRXX
— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 22, 2017
Thanks to the ATLien tagging The Weeknd and Rihanna in his Instagram post about his new music, rumor has it that the two will make guest appearances on the album. In his IG post, Future dubs HNDRXX as “The album I always wanted to make.”
READ: Stream Future’s Self Titled Album
On FUTURE, the rapper released 17 songs, all without features. According to reports, his self-titled album is projected to debut at the number one spot on Billboard’s Album Charts after moving 115,000 units. 60,000 of the units were pure album sales.
who told u,you couldn’t b exactly who u wanted to be? They lied,they wasn’t bold they didn’t have the ambition they didn’t have the courage they was mislead they didn’t believe in they self when no one else would they cared about what other people thought of them they gave up not knowing god wouldn’t give u more than u could handle they didn’t sew seeds they didn’t have the passion they didn’t have the drive they didn’t tell u all of there flaws because they was scared of not being accepted by there peers they said I can’t I tried I need help but not me #HNDRXX
A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on