Future Announces His Second Album In A Week, “HNDRXX”

One week after the release of his self-title album, Future has announced his plans to release another LP titled HNDRXX on Feb. 24.

“Told YALL,I got a fully loaded clip…thought I was bluffing #HNDRXX” he wrote on Twitter late last night (Feb. 21). HNDRXX, a play on his nickname Future Hendrix, will be executively produced by DJ Esco.

Thanks to the ATLien tagging The Weeknd and Rihanna in his Instagram post about his new music, rumor has it that the two will make guest appearances on the album. In his IG post, Future dubs HNDRXX as “The album I always wanted to make.”

On FUTURE, the rapper released 17 songs, all without features. According to reports, his self-titled album is projected to debut at the number one spot on Billboard’s Album Charts after moving 115,000 units. 60,000 of the units were pure album sales.