Future Shows Us How To Live Like A “Super Trapper”

Future did some major soul searching to cook up his new self-titled album. While he laid out all of his emotions and frustrations on the table within the 17 tracks on the LP, the Freebandz founder set aside some special quality time with his inner “Super Trapper” and let loose the savage from within.

In his new video, Mr. Hendrix flexes hardbody in a gargantuan mansion with his sharks and a handful of flawless models. The ecstatic and stunned look on Future’s face lasts all throughout the visual as he stunts in his luxurious home surrounded by dime pieces in every room.

There’s a rumor that the rapper is also set to release another new album this week.