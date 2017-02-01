Gabrielle Union Plans To Step Into The World Of Hair-Care

Gabrielle Union continues to grow her empire, and its next addition includes the world of hair care. According to the Huffington Post, the revered actress will launch a company called Flawless, which will be geared towards to those who have textured hair.

The products include conditioners, hair treatments, shampoo and more. In an interview with WWD, the Being Mary Jane star remained open and honest about her hair journey. “I went through a phase where I would leave my relaxer on so long, thinking, the longer I leave this relaxer on, the straighter it’s going to be,” she said. “Cut to lesions, like, open wounds in my scalp, trying to chase something that was unrealistic, and eventually, probably in my mid-to-late-20s. I decided to give up my relaxer, and I went natural. By natural, I mean underneath the weaves, extensions, clips and the hair color was my natural hair — thriving.”

In a press release, Union continued to echo those aforementioned statements. “This line is all about healthy hair and versatility — so you can change up your styles without compromising the condition of your hair. I want women to be able to express themselves, flawlessly!”

The brand will be open for business online on Apr. 16 at Ulta Beauty. Prices stem from $19 to $29.