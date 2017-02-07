Funnyman Jordan Peele is back with his directorial debut, Get Out, which follows a man named Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), and his visit upstate with his white girlfriend (Allison Williams) to her parents’ home for the weekend.

Viewers will witness bits and pieces of racially-toned conversations and awkward “did you really just say that?” moments. Through suspense, comedy and fear, the film shows the issues surrounding white privilege, and how it impacts black culture.

Before you see Get Out, view the film’s artwork above. Perhaps it’ll give you some context clues. The images were compiled by eight artists enlisted by Universal.

Get Out debuts in theaters on Feb. 24.