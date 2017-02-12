It’s music’s biggest night, and the year’s brightest stars arrived Sunday (Feb. 12) in sunny L.A. to attend the 59th Annual Grammys. This year, singers, songwriters, producers, instrumentalists and those who do it all, all brought their A-Game to create great music that either spoke to the times, or helped listeners escape them.

While most of the awards were handed out before the ceremony even began, the night’s big winners in the big categories were saved for the actual broadcast. Take a look at who took home the prized Gramophone.

Best New Artist: Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper (WINNER)

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Lemonade — Beyoncé (WINNER)

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best Rap Album:

Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper (WINNER)

And The Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life Of Pablo — Kanye West

Record of the Year:

“Hello”— Adele

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Album Of The Year:

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Song Of The Year:

“Formation”— Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself” —Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Hello” — Adele

“Hold Up” — Beyoncé

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

“Piece By Piece” (Idol Version) — Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“The Three Of Me” — William Bell

“Woman’s World” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With The One I Love” — Fantasia

“Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott