Grammys 2017: Chance The Rapper & Beyonce Win Big At Premiere Ceremony
With so many awards handed out during the this year’s Grammys, there’s bound be plenty you won’t get to see. Just before the big show at the Staples Center on Sunday (Feb. 12) gramophones were given out during the special Premiere Ceremony.
A teary Tamela Mann was joyful to take home a Grammy for “Best Gospel Performance” for “God Provides” while Chance The Rapper jumped on stage for his first Grammy for “Best Rap Performance” for “No Problem.”
Before the big show at 8 p.m. EST, check out the ceremony’s early winners.
Best Musical Theater Album:
Bright Star — Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una mJackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The Color Purple — Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell &Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast) (WINNER)
Fiddler On The Roof — Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast)
Kinky Boots — Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast)
Waitress — Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
“Amy” — (Various Artists)
“Miles Ahead” — (Miles Davis & Various Artists) (WINNER)
“Straight Outta Compton” — (Various Artists)
“Suicide Squad” (Collector’s Edition) — (Various Artists)
“Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1” — (Various Artists)
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
“Can’t Stop The Feeling! — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel) (WINNER)
“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“Just Like Fire” — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk)
“Purple Lamborghini” — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex &Rick Ross)
“Try Everything” — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira)
“The Veil” — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel)
Best New Age Album:
Orogen — John Burke
Dark Sky Island — Enya
Inner Passion — Peter Kater & Tina Guo
Rosetta — Vangelis
White Sun II — White Sun (WINNER)
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
“It’s Alright, It’s Ok” — Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton
“You’re Bigger” [Live] — Jekalyn Carr
“Made A Way” [Live] — Travis Greene
“God Provides” — Tamela Mann (WINNER)
“Better” — Hezekiah Walker
Best Gospel Album:
Listen — Tim Bowman Jr.
Fill This House — Shirley Caesar
A Worshipper’s Heart [Live] — Todd Dulaney
Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin (WINNER)
Demonstrate [Live] — William Murphy
Best World Music Album:
Destiny — Celtic Woman
Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble (WINNER)
Land Of Gold — Anoushka Shankar
Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil
Best Music Film:
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead — Steve Aoki
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)
Lemonade — Beyoncé (WINNER)
The Music Of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)
Best Dance Recording:
“Tearing Me Up” — Bob Moses
“Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya (WINNER)
“Never Be Like You” — Flume Featuring Kai
“Rinse & Repeat” — Riton Featuring Kah-Lo
“Drinkee” — Sofi Tukker
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Skin — Flume (WINNER)
Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch — Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
Sound Of Red — René Marie
Upward Spiral — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling
Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter (WINNER)
Harlem On My Mind — Catherine Russell
The Sting Variations — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Can’t Shake This Feeling — Lurrie Bell
Live At The Greek Theatre — Joe Bonamassa
Blues & Ballads — Luther Dickinson
The Soul Of Jimmie Rodgers — Vasti Jackson
Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush (WINNER)
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Book Of Intuition — Kenny Barron Trio
Dr. Um — Peter Erskine
Sunday Night At The Vanguard — The Fred Hersch Trio
Nearness — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau
Country For Old Men — John Scofield (WINNER)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Real Enemies — Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
Presents Monk’estra, Vol. 1 — John Beasley
Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music Of The Beatles — John Daversa
All L.A. Band — Bob Mintzer
Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom — Ted Nash Big Band (WINNER)
Best Latin Jazz Album
Entre Colegas — Andy González
Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & Various Artists
Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta
30 — Trio Da Paz
Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés (WINNER)
Best Latin Pop Album:
Un Besito Mas — Jesse & Joy (WINNER)
Ilusión — Gaby Moreno
Similares — Laura Pausini
Seguir Latiendo — Sanalejo
Buena Vida — Diego Torres
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
ilevitable — ile (WINNER)
L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros) — Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas
Buenaventura — La Santa Cecilia
Los Rakas — Los Rakas
Amor Supremo — Carla Morrison
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Conexión — Fonseca
La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell — Formell Y Los Van Van
35 Aniversario — Grupo Niche
La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario — La Sonora Santanera
Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo (WINNER)
Best Reggae Album:
Sly & Robbie Presents… Reggae For Her — Devin Di Dakta & J.L
Rose Petals — J Boog
Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley (WINNER)
Everlasting — Raging Fyah
Falling Into Place — Rebelution
SOJA: Live In Virginia — SOJA
Best Comedy Album:
…America…Great… — David Cross
American Myth — Margaret Cho
Boyish Girl Interrupted — Tig Notaro
Live At The Apollo — Amy Schumer
Talking For Clapping — Patton Oswalt (WINNER)
Best R&B Performance:
“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Permission” — Ro James
“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild
“Needed Me” — Rihanna
“Cranes In The Sky” — Solange (WINNER)
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
“The Three Of Me” — William Bell
“Woman’s World” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Sleeping With The One I Love” — Fantasia
“Angel” — Lalah Hathaway
“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott
Best R&B Song:
“Come See Me” — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)
“Exchange” — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)
“Kiss It Better” — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)
“Lake By The Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) (WINNER)
“Luv” — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)
Best R&B Album:
In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway (WINNER)
Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin
Healing Season — Mint Condition
Smoove Jones — Mya
Best Rap Performance
No Problem- Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz (WINNER)
Panda- Desiigner
Pop Style- Drake Featuring The Throne (Jay Z, Kanye West)
All The Way Up- Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
That Part- ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Hotline Bling” — Drake (WINNER)
“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song:
“All The Way Up” — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)
“Famous” — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)
“Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake) (WINNER)
“No Problem” — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
“Ultralight Beam” — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Hello” — Adele (WINNER)
“Hold Up” — Beyoncé
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber
“Piece By Piece” (Idol Version) — Kelly Clarkson
“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Cinema — Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan
Stages Live — Josh Groban
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson (WINNER)
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
Best Pop Vocal Album:
25 — Adele (WINNER)
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin (WINNER)
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed