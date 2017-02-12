With so many awards handed out during the this year’s Grammys, there’s bound be plenty you won’t get to see. Just before the big show at the Staples Center on Sunday (Feb. 12) gramophones were given out during the special Premiere Ceremony.

A teary Tamela Mann was joyful to take home a Grammy for “Best Gospel Performance” for “God Provides” while Chance The Rapper jumped on stage for his first Grammy for “Best Rap Performance” for “No Problem.”

Before the big show at 8 p.m. EST, check out the ceremony’s early winners.

Best Musical Theater Album:

Bright Star — Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una mJackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Color Purple — Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell &Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast) (WINNER)

Fiddler On The Roof — Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast)

Kinky Boots — Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast)

Waitress — Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

“Amy” — (Various Artists)

“Miles Ahead” — (Miles Davis & Various Artists) (WINNER)

“Straight Outta Compton” — (Various Artists)

“Suicide Squad” (Collector’s Edition) — (Various Artists)

“Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1” — (Various Artists)

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“Can’t Stop The Feeling! — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel) (WINNER)

“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“Just Like Fire” — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk)

“Purple Lamborghini” — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex &Rick Ross)

“Try Everything” — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira)

“The Veil” — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel)

Best New Age Album:

Orogen — John Burke

Dark Sky Island — Enya

Inner Passion — Peter Kater & Tina Guo

Rosetta — Vangelis

White Sun II — White Sun (WINNER)

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

“It’s Alright, It’s Ok” — Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton

“You’re Bigger” [Live] — Jekalyn Carr

“Made A Way” [Live] — Travis Greene

“God Provides” — Tamela Mann (WINNER)

“Better” — Hezekiah Walker

Best Gospel Album:

Listen — Tim Bowman Jr.

Fill This House — Shirley Caesar

A Worshipper’s Heart [Live] — Todd Dulaney

Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin (WINNER)

Demonstrate [Live] — William Murphy

Best World Music Album:

Destiny — Celtic Woman

Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble (WINNER)

Land Of Gold — Anoushka Shankar

Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil

Best Music Film:

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead — Steve Aoki

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)

Lemonade — Beyoncé (WINNER)

The Music Of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)

Best Dance Recording:

“Tearing Me Up” — Bob Moses

“Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya (WINNER)

“Never Be Like You” — Flume Featuring Kai

“Rinse & Repeat” — Riton Featuring Kah-Lo

“Drinkee” — Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Skin — Flume (WINNER)

Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Sound Of Red — René Marie

Upward Spiral — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter (WINNER)

Harlem On My Mind — Catherine Russell

The Sting Variations — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Can’t Shake This Feeling — Lurrie Bell

Live At The Greek Theatre — Joe Bonamassa

Blues & Ballads — Luther Dickinson

The Soul Of Jimmie Rodgers — Vasti Jackson

Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush (WINNER)

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Book Of Intuition — Kenny Barron Trio

Dr. Um — Peter Erskine

Sunday Night At The Vanguard — The Fred Hersch Trio

Nearness — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

Country For Old Men — John Scofield (WINNER)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Real Enemies — Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society

Presents Monk’estra, Vol. 1 — John Beasley

Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music Of The Beatles — John Daversa

All L.A. Band — Bob Mintzer

Presidential Suite: Eight Variations On Freedom — Ted Nash Big Band (WINNER)

Best Latin Jazz Album

Entre Colegas — Andy González

Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw — Brian Lynch & Various Artists

Canto América — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta

30 — Trio Da Paz

Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés (WINNER)

Best Latin Pop Album:

Un Besito Mas — Jesse & Joy (WINNER)

Ilusión — Gaby Moreno

Similares — Laura Pausini

Seguir Latiendo — Sanalejo

Buena Vida — Diego Torres

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

ilevitable — ile (WINNER)

L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros) — Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas

Buenaventura — La Santa Cecilia

Los Rakas — Los Rakas

Amor Supremo — Carla Morrison

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Conexión — Fonseca

La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell — Formell Y Los Van Van

35 Aniversario — Grupo Niche

La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario — La Sonora Santanera

Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo (WINNER)

Best Reggae Album:

Sly & Robbie Presents… Reggae For Her — Devin Di Dakta & J.L

Rose Petals — J Boog

Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley (WINNER)



Everlasting — Raging Fyah

Falling Into Place — Rebelution

SOJA: Live In Virginia — SOJA

Best Comedy Album:

…America…Great… — David Cross

American Myth — Margaret Cho

Boyish Girl Interrupted — Tig Notaro

Live At The Apollo — Amy Schumer

Talking For Clapping — Patton Oswalt (WINNER)

Best R&B Performance:

“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Permission” — Ro James

“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me” — Rihanna

“Cranes In The Sky” — Solange (WINNER)

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“The Three Of Me” — William Bell

“Woman’s World” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With The One I Love” — Fantasia

“Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song:

“Come See Me” — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

“Exchange” — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

“Kiss It Better” — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“Lake By The Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) (WINNER)

“Luv” — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best R&B Album:

In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway (WINNER)

Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mya

Best Rap Performance



No Problem- Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz (WINNER)

Panda- Desiigner

Pop Style- Drake Featuring The Throne (Jay Z, Kanye West)

All The Way Up- Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

That Part- ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Hotline Bling” — Drake (WINNER)

“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:

“All The Way Up” — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

“Famous” — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

“Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake) (WINNER)

“No Problem” — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

“Ultralight Beam” — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Hello” — Adele (WINNER)

“Hold Up” — Beyoncé

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

“Piece By Piece” (Idol Version) — Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Cinema — Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan

Stages Live — Josh Groban

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson (WINNER)

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Best Pop Vocal Album:

25 — Adele (WINNER)

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin (WINNER)

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

