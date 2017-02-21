The “greatest show on earth” is coming to a city near you.

Gucci Man is hitting the road for a monthlong tour, the Atlanta rapper announced on Instagram Tuesday (Feb. 21). The “Trap God” tour kicks off April 5 at the House of Blues in Boston, and includes stops in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

READ: Gucci Mane, Migos & Chance The Rapper To Headline JMBLYA 2017

The trek also features two weekends at the Coachella Music Festival, and ends with Guwop headlining the JMBLYA festival in Austin, Texas.

Tickets for the Trap God tour go on sale Friday (Feb. 24).

Check the official announcement below.

The #TrapGodTour is coming to a city near you #TheGreatestShowOnEarth where my Real Guccimane fans at brrrrrrrrrr it’s Gucciiiiiiiiiii!!!!! A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

READ: Gucci Mane Announces ‘Drop Top Wizop’ Album, Releases EP With Shawty Redd