High-end fashion brand Gucci recently debuted its pre-fall 2017 campaign, and it’s a real game-changer. Just ahead of Black History Month, the brand utilized social media to introduce the world to it’s new faces for the upcoming season, and every single one of them are black.

In a series of videos Gucci shared on Instagram in late January 2017, the brand revealed its all-black cast: Sharifa, Camille, Akua, Abdulaye, Chauncey, Jonah, Alton, Zen, Franck. In the individual videos, the models appeared to be in a casting call, in which they were asked to recite their name, age, spirit animal, and their definition of “soul.” At the conclusion of each clip, they were also instructed to showcase their dance moves to a song that was cued on the stereo.

Akua. Why is the bumblebee your spirit animal? “Because it creates things that are sweet and represent sensuality as well as pollinating new life.” At the audition for the #GucciPreFall17 campaign, London, January 26, 2017. A video posted by Gucci (@gucci) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

The nine clips may seem like regular casting calls of hopefuls trying to make their debut at Fashion Week, but this campaign is very important. Representation in any form of art is necessary, but it is especially so in the fashion world, considering the lack of black and brown faces. A call for more black models on the runway first gained attention after the hashtag #BlackModelsMatter went viral on social media in 2016, and since then has slowly created major changes in the industry. While, the fashion industry is still saturated with predominantly white models, 2016 did prove to be more inclusive, with Kanye West featuring all women of color and designer Zac Posen’s predominantly black cast.

Milan Fashion Week will kick off from February 22 until February 28. So hopefully we can look forward to seeing these faces and more on the runway in Italy. Meet the models below.

Abdulaye. "Soul is what you bring to the table in terms of inner flair.” At the audition for the #GucciPreFall17 campaign, London, January 26, 2017. A video posted by Gucci (@gucci) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:41pm PST