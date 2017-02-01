Super Deluxe is taking on Sundance Film Festival by storm with a film debut about iconic civil rights leader, Bayard Rustin. He was monumental to the 1960s movement in his most instrumental role in the organization of the March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. performed his “I Have A Dream” speech.

But an aspect that inspired director and gay rights activist, Matt Wolf, was how Rustin took his “experience and knowledge and used it to challenge a system that was designed to exclude and marginalize gay people.” Wolf focuses his film on the relationship between Bayard and his partner, Walter Naegle claiming that they inspired creative ways around a system that didn’t accept them. Bayard Rustin adopted his younger partner in order to protect the legal rights of their union that was not yet recognized by law at the time.

The film focuses on Naegle reflecting on, “the little known phenomenon of intergenerational gay adoption,” and its connection to the civil rights movement.

While there’s no set release date for the film, you can check out the video of Matt Wolf explaining his connection to the activist’s story.

