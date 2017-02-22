Huey Supreme Is Over Love In His “Never Fall” Video

Huey Supreme is on the defense in his latest video, “Never Fall.”

Picking up the pieces after a broken relationship while watching the woman most on his mind move on with someone else is enough to make the Portsmouth, Va. native vow to never love again. Though his heart strums a different tune, the smooth vocalist manages to push through the pain of his decision—for now.

LISTEN: Miguel Teams Up With DJ Premier On New Song, ‘2 Lovin U’

“‘Never Fall’ is a song that represents how we all feel when what you think is the right thing goes wrong. It sucks, but if the right thing comes back around, you’ll go through it all over again,” Supreme explained to The FADER. “Once I became single I said I’m never doing this again — it hurts too much. But when I thought about it, having a good woman is amazing and I’d do it all over again. So I wrote a song about it.”

Watch “Never Fall” here and check out his Hues EP below:

LISTEN: Fat Joe And Remy Ma Survive The Pitfalls Of Love On “Heartbreak”