Ice Cube joined Sway In The Morning Thursday (Feb. 9) for an in depth interview, when the West Coast natives caught up on a bunch of topics since they last spoke. In addition to his Fist Fight movie releasing next Friday (Feb. 17), and kicking off his Big3 basketball league this summer, the N.W.A legend dropped a gem about celebrating 25 years since the release of his 1991 solo LP, Death Certificate.

The 47-year-old mogul told Sway, “We’re going to drop the 25th anniversary of Death Certificate. We got three new songs on there, ‘Only One Me,’ ‘Good Cop Bad Cop,’ and ‘Dominate The Weak.'” There’s no release date on the special commemorative edition.

Listen to the entire interview where Cube talks about changing career directions, N.W.A’s Hall-of-Fame induction and more.