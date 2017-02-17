Colombian superstar J Balvin drops his new music video for “Sigo Extrañandote,” and the cinematic piece is bound to tug at your heartstrings.

“These days, anyone can create a video, but creating emotion is a much harder thing. I approach videos more as short films that present a story and hopefully evoke emotion that will stay with fans/viewers,” said in a press release. “I was already proud of Sigo Extrañándote as a song, but with a few months of distance from its recording and release, I saw it in another light.”

READ: J Balvin Honored With Guinness World Record For “Ginza”

The 36 Grados-directed clip takes place in Medellín, Colombia and explores the story of a happy home. An unexpected call forces the woman to storm out with their child in hand. Balvin is ultimately left to recount the warm memories, before being met with the most shocking part—a life-altering event.

Watch the whole thing unfold: